Android 11 Beta Is Here: New Features, Eligible Devices And How To Install?
Fossbytes Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
After months of delay, the Android 11 public beta is finally here! The beta was supposed to show up at Google’s June 3rd virtual event. However, the tech giant had to cancel it due to unrest in the US. Since there is no Google I/O this year, and the Android 11 roadmap is in ruins […]

News video: Google releases first beta version of Android 11

 Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...

