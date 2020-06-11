Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Launched In India For Rs 41,999 Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today, Xiaomi has officially entered the laptop market in India by launching the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon edition through an online event. The Mi Notebook series comes with high-end specifications at a reasonable price, putting Xiaomi ahead of the competition. The Mi Notebook 14 starts at a price of Rs 41,999; […]



The post Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Launched In India For Rs 41,999 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

