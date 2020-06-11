Global  

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Launched In India For Rs 41,999

Fossbytes Thursday, 11 June 2020
Today, Xiaomi has officially entered the laptop market in India by launching the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon edition through an online event. The Mi Notebook series comes with high-end specifications at a reasonable price, putting Xiaomi ahead of the competition. The Mi Notebook 14 starts at a price of Rs 41,999; […]

0
