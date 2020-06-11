Global  

Google, Facebook, and Twitter to produce regular reports on coronavirus disinformation for the EU

The Verge Thursday, 11 June 2020
The EU is stepping up efforts to combat online disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, requesting that US tech giants produce monthly reports containing “detailed data” on how they are combatting fake news about COVID-19 on their platforms.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are the prime targets of this campaign, and the three companies told The Verge they would be complying with the EU’s requests. Exactly what steps they will take, though, and when they might start producing reports is unknown.

"Tackling misinformation from the anti-vaccine movement will be key"

The EU is worried that misinformation surrounding the coronavirus could prolong the effects of the pandemic. This is a particular problem with the anti-vaccine movement, which...
Related news from verified sources

Facebook, Twitter, Google to report monthly on fake news fight, EU says

 Facebook, Google and Twitter should provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday as they called out...
Reuters


