Google, Facebook, and Twitter to produce regular reports on coronavirus disinformation for the EU

Thursday, 11 June 2020

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The EU is stepping up efforts to combat online disinformation about the



Google, Facebook, and Twitter are the prime targets of this campaign, and the three companies told The Verge they would be complying with the EU’s requests. Exactly what steps they will take, though, and when they might start producing reports is unknown.



"Tackling misinformation from the anti-vaccine movement will be key"



