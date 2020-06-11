|
Gladwell’s cordless mop also polishes your floors for $120 shipped (20% off)
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop for *$119.99 shipped*. Regularly $150, today’s deal is a solid 20% or $30 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This 3-in-1 device combines the power of a cordless electric mop with a waxer and the ability to quick spray your hardwood floors and more. Features include dual-spin motors, 180-degree rotation on the handle for hard-to-reach areas, a 2-hour quick charge that “gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below. more…
The post Gladwell’s cordless mop also polishes your floors for $120 shipped (20% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this