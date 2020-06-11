Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Execs at Amazon and Google think he's on to something.

Business Insider Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Execs at Amazon and Google think he's on to something.· Quolum, a startup aiming to help companies control their spending on SaaS subscriptions, launched out of Sequoia's Surge accelerator program with $2.75 million in seed capital. 
· A group of senior enterprise tech executives, including ThoughtSpot CEO Sudheesh Nair, Google Pay head Piyush Ranjan, and Amazon's Kintan...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Contextual Targeting Emerging Quickly: Oracle’s Hulst [Video]

Contextual Targeting Emerging Quickly: Oracle’s Hulst

WALNUT CREEK, CA -- We all know the global COVID-19 pandemic is up-ending the rules of business and accelerating trend lines that were already unfurling beforehand. But exactly how do new media habits..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:54Published

Tweets about this

BestThrifty

ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Quolum, a startup aiming to help companies control their spending on SaaS subscriptions, launched out of Sequoia's… https://t.co/P87Q1WOfQf 7 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Exec… https://t.co/kwUrY8Ch4C 7 minutes ago

TINGoogleNews

TIN-Google News Feed A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software (Bani Sapra/Bu… https://t.co/xTQsDwhR2J 9 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Exec… https://t.co/90O5mpBsgH 31 minutes ago

DoKscho

The DoK RT @businessinsider: A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Execs a… 37 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Exec… https://t.co/er4g7OVMeq 37 minutes ago