A veteran of the dotcom bust is betting that companies want to rein in out-of-control cloud software spending. Execs at Amazon and Google think he's on to something. Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Quolum, a startup aiming to help companies control their spending on SaaS subscriptions, launched out of Sequoia's Surge accelerator program with $2.75 million in seed capital.

· Quolum, a startup aiming to help companies control their spending on SaaS subscriptions, launched out of Sequoia's Surge accelerator program with $2.75 million in seed capital.· A group of senior enterprise tech executives, including ThoughtSpot CEO Sudheesh Nair, Google Pay head Piyush Ranjan, and Amazon's Kintan

