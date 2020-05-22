Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Galaxy A21s could launch in India next week

TechRadar Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched: Price & Specs [Video]

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched: Price & Specs

Samsung has launched its next A-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A31, in India. It is the third A-series smartphone after the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, that the company has launched in India..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published
Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid? [Video]

Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that hair salons, shops can open in the national capital, as per the Centre's guidelines. The Delhi govt has however sealed borders with neighbouring states..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 18:37Published
Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended [Video]

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this