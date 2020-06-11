Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro, and Poco F2 Pro will get Android 11 Beta ‘soon’ Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Yesterday, Google debuted the Android 11 Beta, but only for its Pixel smartphones. The company teased that other Android partners would announce beta programs “soon,” and now another pair is speaking up. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series and the Poco F2 Pro are now promised the Android 11 Beta.



more…



The post Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro, and Poco F2 Pro will get Android 11 Beta ‘soon’ appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

