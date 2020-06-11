Global  

Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro, and Poco F2 Pro will get Android 11 Beta ‘soon’

9to5Google Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Yesterday, Google debuted the Android 11 Beta, but only for its Pixel smartphones. The company teased that other Android partners would announce beta programs “soon,” and now another pair is speaking up. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series and the Poco F2 Pro are now promised the Android 11 Beta.

The post Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro, and Poco F2 Pro will get Android 11 Beta ‘soon’ appeared first on 9to5Google.
 Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...

