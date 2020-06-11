Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The PlayStation 5 is about to have its big debut — these are the 4 most important details we expect to learn about Sony's next-gen game console (SNE)

Business Insider Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The PlayStation 5 is about to have its big debut — these are the 4 most important details we expect to learn about Sony's next-gen game console (SNE)· *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 11 that Sony is touting as "a look at the future of gaming on PS5."*
· *As of early June, the console remains shrouded in mystery: We've only seen the PS5 gamepad, a logo for the console, and a tech demo of its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event 00:59

 Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event The event, which will give PlayStation fans a look at the games that will be released on the PS5, was originally set to take place on June 4. Sony decided to delay it due to the current Black Lives Matter protests. The company...

Related videos from verified sources

7 HUGE Video Game Innovations on the Horizon | MojoPlays [Video]

7 HUGE Video Game Innovations on the Horizon | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays! Today we’re looking at the future of gaming! What devices or innovations will take games to the next level? Well here’s just a few to think of… If you think what you’re..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:01Published
This Week in Gaming: BlizzCon, WWII, GTA VI and more! [Video]

This Week in Gaming: BlizzCon, WWII, GTA VI and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming this week.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:13Published
PlayStation 5 Will Be '100 Times Faster' Than PlayStation 4 [Video]

PlayStation 5 Will Be '100 Times Faster' Than PlayStation 4

The highly-anticipated console will offer a level of speed never before seen in the history of the PlayStation franchise, according to Sony. PlayStation 5 Will Be '100 Times Faster' Than PlayStation 4.

Credit: Sohomen     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this