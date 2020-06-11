Global  

Leaked email shows Amazon's internal climate activist group urging employees to support Black Lives Matter movement: 'Climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice' (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Leaked email shows Amazon's internal climate activist group urging employees to support Black Lives Matter movement: 'Climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice' (AMZN)· Amazon's internal climate activist group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, sent an email to its members last week with instructions on how to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
· The email said "Climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice."
· AECJ backed a shareholder proposal this year requesting...
