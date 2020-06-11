Gran Turismo 7 announced for PlayStation 5 Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gran Turismo 7 is heading to the PlayStation 5, Sony announced today. It’s the next game in Polyphony Digital’s popular racing series. Sony didn’t share a release date.



Sony didn’t reveal much about the game, but it did show a map that seems to be used in the game’s campaign mode as well as an extended scene from inside the cockpit of one of the cars.



