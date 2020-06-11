Global  

Gran Turismo 7 announced for PlayStation 5

The Verge Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Gran Turismo 7 announced for PlayStation 5Gran Turismo 7 is heading to the PlayStation 5, Sony announced today. It’s the next game in Polyphony Digital’s popular racing series. Sony didn’t share a release date.

Sony didn’t reveal much about the game, but it did show a map that seems to be used in the game’s campaign mode as well as an extended scene from inside the cockpit of one of the cars.

Gran Turismo 7 is the newest Gran Turismo game since Gran Turismo Sport, which launched in 2017 for the PS4, and the first numbered game in the series since Gran Turismo 6, which released in 2013 for the PS3.
