Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to the PS5 this year

The Verge Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to the PS5 this yearSpider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to 2018’s PS4-exclusive Spider-Man, is officially heading to the PS5, Sony announced today at its PlayStation 5 gameplay event. A teaser trailer showed off a first look at the upcoming sequel.

Miles Morales appeared in developer Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man as a playable character, but it wasn’t until the end of the game when the character — best known for donning the mantle of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Ultimate universe comics and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film — was bit by a radioactive spider, setting up the newly announced sequel.

While Sony’s announcement didn’t show off too much of the gameplay for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the teaser trailer does show off new...
