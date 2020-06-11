Slash 40% off this AmazonBasics standing desk converter at $175 Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Standing Corner Desk Converter for *$175.05 shipped*. Having dropped from $290, today’s offer saves you 40%, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. This desk converter can adjust from 4.7- to 17.7-inches in height, allowing you to covert an existing workspace into a standing one. There’s an integrated keyboard tray, and the overall design will work with corner desks alongside a typical one. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.



more…



