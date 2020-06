'Resident Evil 8' is coming to the PS5 in 2021 Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Amidst the slew of games Sony announced for the PS5 today, Resident Evil: Village stood out for the sheer terror factor, as you’d expect in the eighth main game in the franchise. The trailer started with a similar freakish and claustrophobic feel tha... 👓 View full article