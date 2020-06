Related videos from verified sources NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format



NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will come from the Western Conference and the rest will represent the East. Shams Charania, reporter for The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago Kobe Bryant's Induction Into Basketball Hall of Fame Is Postponed



Kobe Bryant's Induction Into Basketball Hall of Fame Is Postponed The NBA legend was due to be posthumously inducted on August 29, but the ceremony has been pushed back until spring next year. American.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Uncertain If Celtics Can Reopen Practice Facility Next Week



With several NBA teams already opening their training facilities to players for individual workout, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the decision on the Celtics' facility won't be made until next week. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:58 Published on May 15, 2020

Tweets about this