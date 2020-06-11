Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a PS5 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, titled Horizon Forbidden West, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5. Guerrilla Games is working on a follow-up, announced today, to the 2017 action roleplaying game. No release window was announced at the event.



In Horizon Zero Dawn, a young hunter named Aloy is looking for clues to her past in a “post post-apocalypse” world. It’s a futuristic story with prehistoric vibes, one in which Aloy spars often with huge, robotic creatures. The game launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, before a PC port was announced for this summer.



