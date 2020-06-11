Global  

Google Stadia now works on Android TV… at least with a hacky workaround [Video]

9to5Google Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
We’ve been tracking the progress of Google Stadia’s arrival on Google’s own Android TV platform, but it’s been a slow process. Today, though, there’s good news. Google Stadia now works on Android TV! It’s just not official and kind of a pain to set up. Let me explain.

The post Google Stadia now works on Android TV… at least with a hacky workaround [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google.
