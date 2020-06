Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Google Maps rolls out new features to avoid crowds when using public transit



Google on Monday introduced new features to Google Maps that aim to inform users better about how their trip may be impacted due to the coronavirus. When a user will look up public transit directions.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago One Man Believes He Has Found the Entrance to a Secret Alien Base on Google Maps



One Man Believes He Has Found the Entrance to a Secret Alien Base on Google Maps Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources [Update: Complete on Android] YouTube Music widely rolls out redesigned Now Playing UI More than other services, Google’s latest streaming service heavily leverages A/B tests when introducing new features. YouTube Music today is widely rolling...

9to5Google 1 day ago





Tweets about this