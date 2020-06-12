Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Facebook Dating wants to be safer than other apps at finding love

SFGate Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
It can be a challenge to stand out when it comes to the world of online dating. There's "High There!" aimed at cannabis enthusiasts, "Farmers Only" for singles who are tired of parsing through so-called city folk, and even "Gluten Free Singles" for those hoping to find a compatible match both in the dietary and romantic sense.

Seemingly vanilla in comparison, Facebook is the latest to introduce its own Internet matchmaking service, "Dating," which launched Thursday. While it's not as niche, the integrated app hopes to be a little safer in an era when talking to strangers on the Internet is the norm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Singles Tout Their Antibody Test Results on Dating Profiles as They Look for Love During the Pandemic [Video]

Singles Tout Their Antibody Test Results on Dating Profiles as They Look for Love During the Pandemic

Singles looking for a fling during the pandemic have started screening for coronavirus-free partners. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
Dating During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's Not The Normal Conversations You'd Have Prior To This' [Video]

Dating During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's Not The Normal Conversations You'd Have Prior To This'

Looking for love can be tough enough in normal circumstances, but throw in a global coronavirus pandemic and it adds a whole new dimension to dating. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Singles Now Displaying COVID Antibody Test Results in Dating Apps! [Video]

Singles Now Displaying COVID Antibody Test Results in Dating Apps!

Are covid antibody test results the new dating plug? Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how singles are displaying their results in dating apps!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this