Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices

engadget Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The beta version of Android 11 was only accessible to Pixel owners at launch, but now it’s starting to making its way to more devices. In a post on its forum, OnePlus has announced that it worked tirelessly to provide OnePlus 8 series users early acc...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google releases first beta version of Android 11

Google releases first beta version of Android 11 01:19

 Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...

Related news from verified sources

The Android 11 Beta is now available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

 The Android 11 Beta phase is now branching out to even more devices, with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro now getting their own taste of the pre-release OS...
9to5Google

Android 11 Beta officially available for Google Pixel phones

Android 11 Beta officially available for Google Pixel phones Google is kicking off the proceedings with its Pixel phones, but eventually, the Android 11 beta will be available for more devices in the coming weeks. ......
WorldNews

OnePlus 8/8 Pro gain dedicated dark mode toggle w/ Android 11 Beta

 Thanks to the newly released Android 11 Beta, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the first devices from the firm to receive a dedicated dark mode...
9to5Google Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this

mrliambi

Mr Willy Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices #RwOT https://t.co/UBkP16rtz0 2 minutes ago

thecsstreet

TheCryptoStreet.com™ Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices https://t.co/OpimdqP5yO https://t.co/OIvmcXimb5 5 minutes ago

EasyGadget_ID

Easy Gadget RT @engadget: Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices https://t.co/U4X1r6ba2l https://t.co/VBCURgeAkG 6 minutes ago

trilindacom

Trilinda.com Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices https://t.co/HaOCKc64Ua 7 minutes ago

frogenson

Croak Frogenson Android 11 Beta is now available for OnePlus 8 series https://t.co/fpQkmXbKZJ https://t.co/NBzvjhqdV9 12 minutes ago

maher275

Digitalmunition Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices https://t.co/E14Is52qQM 12 minutes ago

Lucasxtweet

CHXMPPS³ Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices https://t.co/F6UXBsoqIB 12 minutes ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices https://t.co/RJzQ3GsECa #TechNews https://t.co/LPwF78X4GO 14 minutes ago