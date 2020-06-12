PS5 Revealed: Official Design, Digital Version, 3D Headphone, And More
Friday, 12 June 2020 () After a lot of speculation and online leaks, the Sony PS5 (Playstation 5) is finally here, and it looks, unlike any gaming console we’ve ever seen. Sony revealed its official PS5 design last night, along with brand new console accessories and 15 new games. Here’s everything you need to know about last night’s PS5 reveal […]
The post PS5 Revealed: Official Design, Digital Version, 3D Headphone, And More appeared first on Fossbytes.