How To Download Android 11 Beta On OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro?

Fossbytes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Google recently released Android 11 Beta 1 and OnePlus is making sure its latest OnePlus 8 series is part of the Android Beta program, where non-Pixel devices get access to early builds of the latest Android version. Announcing it on its official forum, OnePlus said it had worked tirelessly to bring Android 11 Beta to […]

The post How To Download Android 11 Beta On OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro? appeared first on Fossbytes.
