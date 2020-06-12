How To Download Android 11 Beta On OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro?
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Google recently released Android 11 Beta 1 and OnePlus is making sure its latest OnePlus 8 series is part of the Android Beta program, where non-Pixel devices get access to early builds of the latest Android version. Announcing it on its official forum, OnePlus said it had worked tirelessly to bring Android 11 Beta to […]
Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...
