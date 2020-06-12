Microsoft publishes Windows Terminal 2.0 roadmap

Friday, 12 June 2020 () Windows 10 is undeniably a graphic-based operating system, but there have always been various text-driven command line options too. With Microsoft increasingly embracing Linux, the arrival of Windows Terminal was pleasing if unsurprising. The utility provides access to the Command Prompt, PowerShell and WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux), and although version 1.0 has only just been released, Microsoft has already published it roadmap for Windows Terminal 2.0. See also: Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.0, download it now Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview v0.10, adding mouse support and duplicate panes Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview v0.9 and it's feature-complete The finished… [Continue Reading]