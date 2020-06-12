Zoom admits it took down US-based protesters' accounts at China's behest and promises not to enforce similar censorship requests Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Zoom said on Thursday it deactivated the accounts of multiple US-based human rights activists at the request of the Chinese government.

· Zoom said it blocked the hosts' user accounts because it doesn't have the functionality to block individual accounts by location.

· It promised going forward it will "not allow requests... · Zoom said on Thursday it deactivated the accounts of multiple US-based human rights activists at the request of the Chinese government.· Zoom said it blocked the hosts' user accounts because it doesn't have the functionality to block individual accounts by location.· It promised going forward it will "not allow requests 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this