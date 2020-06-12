|
Zoom admits it took down US-based protesters' accounts at China's behest and promises not to enforce similar censorship requests
· Zoom said on Thursday it deactivated the accounts of multiple US-based human rights activists at the request of the Chinese government.
· Zoom said it blocked the hosts' user accounts because it doesn't have the functionality to block individual accounts by location.
· It promised going forward it will "not allow requests...
