Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 Major PS5 Games Revealed In Sony’s Livestream Event

Fossbytes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Recently, Sony did a live stream event to reveal the first look of PlayStation 5. Sony announced that PS5 would be available in Standard and Digital edition, which is quite unusual. Along with that, PlayStation fanatics also got to see cool PS5 accessories. In short, the PS5 games event surprised the entire gaming community. However, […]

The post 15 Major PS5 Games Revealed In Sony’s Livestream Event appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event 00:59

 Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event The event, which will give PlayStation fans a look at the games that will be released on the PS5, was originally set to take place on June 4. Sony decided to delay it due to the current Black Lives Matter protests. The company...

Related videos from verified sources

Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games [Video]

Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games

Sony unveiled its new Playstation 5 games console on Friday, and teased more than two dozen new games. But it's keeping fans guessing about the price of its new machine. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
PlayStation Says Date for Games Event Will Be Announced 'Soon' [Video]

PlayStation Says Date for Games Event Will Be Announced 'Soon'

PlayStation had originally planned to host the 'Future Of Gaming' event on June 4th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
30 Million People Watched Fortnite's 'Astronomical' Event [Video]

30 Million People Watched Fortnite's 'Astronomical' Event

Last week, the battle royale game broke its concurrent player count record. when more than 12 million people tuned in to watch Travis Scott's live event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this