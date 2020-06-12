Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney Plus

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
How to watch 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney Plus 

· "Artemis Fowl" is now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.
· The fantasy film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 29, but was moved to Disney Plus as a result of theater closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
· "Artemis Fowl" stars Ferdia Shaw, Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, and Judi...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Josh Gad Teases The Magical World Of 'Artemis Fowl'

Josh Gad Teases The Magical World Of 'Artemis Fowl' 03:30

 From playing Olaf to LeFou, Josh Gad is a Disney darling. Now, he's taking on the role of Mulch Diggums in "Artemis Fowl". The actor tells ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman what it was like to work among the star-studded cast. Plus, Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, and Tamara Smart share how...

Related videos from verified sources

Artemis Fowl movie - Time to Suit Up [Video]

Artemis Fowl movie - Time to Suit Up

Artemis Fowl movie - Time to Suit Up - Disney+ Disney's Artemis Fowl is streaming exclusively June 12 on Disney+ Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Artemis Fowl on Disney+ - "Irish Blessing" Clip [Video]

Artemis Fowl on Disney+ - "Irish Blessing" Clip

Check out the official "Irish Blessing" clip from the Disney+ science fiction movie movie Artemis Fowl, based on the novel by Eoin Colfe. It stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:20Published
Artemis Fowl Movie - Special look [Video]

Artemis Fowl Movie - Special look

Artemis Fowl Movie - Special look - Disney+ - Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney+'s 'Artemis Fowl' is a criminal waste of time

 In a summer without blockbuster movies, you may be tempted to check out Artemis Fowl. It looks like the kind of splashy escapism you'd have caught in a...
Mashable

Disney's Artemis Fowl all set to release on June 12

 Step into a magical new world as Disney+ Hotstar Premium brings you the biggest theatrical premiere of the year with Disney's Artemis Fowl. Based on the beloved...
Mid-Day

‘Artemis Fowl’ movie review: A visual spectacle with a fuddled narrative

 The live adaptation of a much-loved literary series is sadly a Disney film that doesn’t delight
Hindu Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

PipitaDeOuro

Pipita Sasah Mashable Disney+'s 'Artemis Fowl' is a criminal waste of time https://t.co/1XbbDKhs8R https://t.co/mW35Jcgt8F https://t.co/S2aQrqOUm6 2 minutes ago

2kidsandacoupon

Kimberly Ritter If you’re looking for a new family-friendly adventure to watch, be sure to check out Artemis Fowl now available on… https://t.co/kSj7wwoM07 17 minutes ago

sanzoidy

sandy hotato 🍳 ITS ARTEMIS FOWL DAY SO START YOUR DISNEY+ TRIALS AND GET ON IT ALSO WATCH HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THE MUSICAL THE SERIES AND MANDALORIAN 23 minutes ago

Slayer9815

GreatnightBat RT @isaac_mitcheII: I can’t sleep so I’m gonna watch the fucking Artemis Fowl movie and watch my childhood fall apart at the hands of Disne… 24 minutes ago

JonnieBarrow

Jonnie Barrow I urge everyone to watch “The Origins of Artemis Fowl” featurette on Disney+ because watching Kenneth Branagh sneak… https://t.co/phY00Oi3Xe 28 minutes ago

dfraudales

David Raudales How to watch 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney Plus - https://t.co/iCFM9C5qbC https://t.co/nitBQkjqnK 34 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT How to watch 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney Plus https://t.co/xY5bU6Pabr https://t.co/qnqPIidmMe 35 minutes ago

RossCritic

Ross The Film Critic Disney's Artemis Fowl Movie Review (Disney+) https://t.co/VUjNEeOMGa via @YouTube Great review from the lovely… https://t.co/mnWuAjpOfB 53 minutes ago