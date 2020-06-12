Global  

Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Animus, Muse Dash, more

9to5Toys Friday, 12 June 2020
We are now ready to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have some notable offers from Apple’s digital storefronts today including action games, classic RPGs, card battles, mysterious sci-fi adventures, virtual board games, and much more. Highlights of the collection include titles like Hyperforma, Animus – Stand Alone, Muse Dash, Lost Portal CCG, and Orderly – Simple to-do lists, among others. As always, today’s complete lineup of the best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below. more…

The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Animus, Muse Dash, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
News video: Train Forced to Stop Because of Arrogant Chinese Woman

Train Forced to Stop Because of Arrogant Chinese Woman 02:10

 ZIYANG, SICHUAN, CHINA — A woman in Sichuan province brought a train to a halt with nothing more than her own carelessness. Footage from Pear Video shows a woman of about 40-years-old on the 2nd of June waltz across a railroad in the city of Ziyang whilst nattering on the phone, her negligence...

