Sony’s surprise PS5 Digital Edition sets up a next-gen price war
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Image: Sony
Sony finally revealed its PlayStation 5 console hardware this week, and while the console design will undoubtedly be labeled divisive, the real surprise was Sony’s plans for two PS5 models. There’s a PS5 Digital Edition that will ship with the same hardware specs as the main model, without the 4K Blu-ray drive. Sony didn’t mention pricing for either variant, but the PS5 Digital Edition will obviously be priced below the model with the optical drive. It sets Sony up for an interesting price war against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.
Microsoft has long been rumored to be preparing to launch two next-gen Xbox models. The Xbox maker has already revealed the Xbox Series X, but a second, cheaper Xbox (codename Lockhart) has also been in the works....
Check out the hardware reveal trailer for the Sony PlayStation 5! Available in both a Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive version and a Digital Edition.
PS5 Release Date: Holiday 2020
Are you excited for the Sony PlayStation 5? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!
Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed on Thursday as part of a Sony event that was held to discuss new game titles. The new console is white, tall..