Vineyard Vines Summer Favorites are 40% off: Polos, shorts, dresses, more Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vineyard Vine’s Summer Favorites Sale is live and offering* 40% off* select styles with promo code *SUMMER40* at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on popular polo shirts, pullovers, shorts, dresses, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Seawall Edgartown Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it marked down to *$51*. This shirt is very versatile to dress up or down and comes in an array of color options. It’s also lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, which is great for warm summer weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines.



more…



The post Vineyard Vines Summer Favorites are 40% off: Polos, shorts, dresses, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Fit Back into Your Summer Clothes Again



With summer on the horizon, it’s time to bring out the short sleeves, shorts and swimsuits for warmer weather. If you’ve found yourself packing on extra pounds in quarantine and don’t feel.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:20 Published 4 days ago Top 10 summer plans families have canceled because of Covid-19



Eight in ten parents feel their summer will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with parents saying they're going to miss out on an average of four planned events. A new survey of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Summer Camps Face Difficult Decision Regarding Opening This Year



More and more camps are making difficult decisions about whether to open for the summer season. Until there is firm guidance from the states, it's up to the camps to decide; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this