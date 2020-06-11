Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PS5: PlayStation 5 console and games revealed

BBC News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Sony reveals the design of its PS5 console and the first games that will be released on it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers [Video]

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed on Thursday as part of a Sony event that was held to discuss new game titles. The new console is white,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
This Week in Gaming: PS5, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG and more! [Video]

This Week in Gaming: PS5, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming this week.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published
Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games [Video]

Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games

Sony unveiled its new Playstation 5 games console on Friday, and teased more than two dozen new games. But it's keeping fans guessing about the price of its new machine. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 - Get the First Look! (Video)

 PlayStation 5 is here! Sony made the exciting announcement of the highly anticipated new addition to the PlayStation console series on Thursday (June 11). The...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC NewsWorldNewsEnergy DailyThe Next Web9to5ToysUSATODAY.com

Rockstar Games Roasted By Savage Trolls Over PS5’s GTA V Announcement: “Showing Up On Every Gen Console Like…”

Rockstar Games Roasted By Savage Trolls Over PS5’s GTA V Announcement: “Showing Up On Every Gen Console Like…” Rockstar Games isn’t getting any new fans after today’s Sony Playstation 5 and Grand Theft Auto announcement. The Internet has ripped the iconic video game...
SOHH

PlayStation 5 first look, plus line-up of PS5 games: what you missed at ‘The Future Of Gaming’

 At June 12’s virtual ‘The Future Of Gaming’ PlayStation reveal event, gamers got the first official look at PlayStation 5, as well as the diverse offerings...
Hindu Also reported by •The Next Web9to5Toys

Tweets about this