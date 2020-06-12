Insomniac confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone PS5 game
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Insomniac Games has confirmed that the newly announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone title for the PlayStation 5, quashing rumors that the title was simply a remastered version or an expansion of the original PS4 Spider-Man that have been swirling since the reveal. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will reportedly be smaller in scope than the original, though, per a Bloomberg report that compared it to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF
Check out the announcement trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the Sony PlayStation 5!
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Release Date: Holiday 2020
