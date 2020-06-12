Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

9to5Toys Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, moreFoot Locker takes *25% off* orders of $50 or more with promo code* SAVINGS* at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, New Balance, Jordan, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 shoes that are sure to boost your summer workouts. Originally priced at *$140*, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $200. These shoes feature a breathable flyknit material, that also has stretch for natural movements. Plus, you can choose from over ten fun color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering *30% off* sitewide.

more…

The post Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Summer Makeup Trends with a Pop of Color [Video]

Summer Makeup Trends with a Pop of Color

Though we may be feeling a little blue due to cancelled or postponed summer activities, Merle Norman is bringing a little color back to our life with some new makeup palettes! Sometimes there’s..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:14Published
Police guard Cambodian embassy in Bangkok amid protests over 'kidnapped' activist [Video]

Police guard Cambodian embassy in Bangkok amid protests over 'kidnapped' activist

Police guard the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok, Thailand, today (June 15) following protests against the disappearance of a Thai activist who was kidnapped in the neighbouring country nearly two..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published
Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC [Video]

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC

Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research. Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% off: Nike, adidas, more

 For a limited time only, Nordstrom has hundreds of new markdowns at *up to 60% off* including top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Cole...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this