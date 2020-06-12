Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Foot Locker takes *25% off* orders of $50 or more with promo code* SAVINGS* at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, New Balance, Jordan, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 shoes that are sure to boost your summer workouts. Originally priced at *$140*, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $200. These shoes feature a breathable flyknit material, that also has stretch for natural movements. Plus, you can choose from over ten fun color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering *30% off* sitewide.



more…



The post Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. Foot Locker takes *25% off* orders of $50 or more with promo code* SAVINGS* at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, New Balance, Jordan, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 shoes that are sure to boost your summer workouts. Originally priced at *$140*, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $200. These shoes feature a breathable flyknit material, that also has stretch for natural movements. Plus, you can choose from over ten fun color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering *30% off* sitewide.more…The post Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

