Kwikset’s Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt hits $137.50 (New low, Reg. $190) Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt for *$137.40 shipped*. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $32. Once paired with a smartphone, this door lock can unlock with a quick tap of your finger. Even better, this functionality can be shared with up to 24 other users, ensuring that close friends and family also easily unlock the door. Its chrome finish aims to give your front door a high-end look, significantly leveling up your current setup. Rated 4+ stars from 54% of reviewers. more…



The post Kwikset’s Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt hits $137.50 (New low, Reg. $190) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this