Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62)
Friday, 12 June 2020 () PC Richard & Son is offering the Arlo Add-on Light for *$29.99* plus $4.99 shipping. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally listed at $130, our last mention was $67, it goes for $62 at both Amazon and Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Arlo Light includes the Bridge so it can function stand-alone, or it can tie into your existing Arlo ecosystem to illuminate your yard or walkways when motion is detected. A well-lit property has a better chance of keeping intruders away, making this a fantastic addition to any smart home. It’s entirely wireless and weatherproof, making it super simple to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé offering up to 300 kW of power and a range of up to 446 kilometers (277.1 miles) (in the WLTP cycle)...