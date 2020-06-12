Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62)

9to5Toys Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
PC Richard & Son is offering the Arlo Add-on Light for *$29.99* plus $4.99 shipping. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally listed at $130, our last mention was $67, it goes for $62 at both Amazon and Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Arlo Light includes the Bridge so it can function stand-alone, or it can tie into your existing Arlo ecosystem to illuminate your yard or walkways when motion is detected. A well-lit property has a better chance of keeping intruders away, making this a fantastic addition to any smart home. It’s entirely wireless and weatherproof, making it super simple to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

more…

The post Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Audi e-tron Sportback Interior Design in Catalunya red

The new Audi e-tron Sportback Interior Design in Catalunya red 02:19

 "The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé offering up to 300 kW of power and a range of up to 446 kilometers (277.1 miles) (in the WLTP cycle)...

Related videos from verified sources

City of Light Publishing Give a Book drive [Video]

City of Light Publishing Give a Book drive

City of Light Publishing Give a Book drive

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:31Published
The new Audi e-tron Sportback Preview [Video]

The new Audi e-tron Sportback Preview

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:07Published
Green Light Law amendment: Officers can be charged with felony [Video]

Green Light Law amendment: Officers can be charged with felony

Green Light Law amendment: Officers can be charged with felony. Hannah Buehler reports.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this