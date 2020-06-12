Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62) Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

PC Richard & Son is offering the Arlo Add-on Light for *$29.99* plus $4.99 shipping. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally listed at $130, our last mention was $67, it goes for $62 at both Amazon and Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Arlo Light includes the Bridge so it can function stand-alone, or it can tie into your existing Arlo ecosystem to illuminate your yard or walkways when motion is detected. A well-lit property has a better chance of keeping intruders away, making this a fantastic addition to any smart home. It’s entirely wireless and weatherproof, making it super simple to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…



The post Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

