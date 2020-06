‘The money is still there,’ says APX managing director Jörg Rheinboldt Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

APX is an early-stage accelerator in Berlin, but it’s not quite your average accelerator — it’s essentially a joint venture between giant European publishing house Axel Springer and Porsche, the German automaker. Earlier this month, we sat down with APX managing director Jörg Rheinboldt to discuss what makes APX different and how it’s weathering the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this