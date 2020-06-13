SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellites and 3 Planet Skysats for first rideshare launch Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SpaceX has launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites, growing the constellation by another 58 spacecraft just 10 days after its most recent Starlink launch. That brings the total number of operational Starlink broadband internet satellites on orbit to 538. SpaceX also split the payload for this Starlink mission for the first time, giving up […] 👓 View full article

