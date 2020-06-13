Global  

SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites on Falcon 9, and three Planet SkySats hitched a ride

The Verge Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites on Falcon 9, and three Planet SkySats hitched a rideFalcon 9 launched 58 Starlink satellites and three Planet Skysats to orbit, then returned to Earth. | SpaceX

SpaceX launched 58 new Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning, and three satellites from Planet tagged along for the ride. The SpaceX satellites are part of its growing Starlink constellation, which it’s building to provide internet connectivity on Earth. The company has permission to launch some 12,000 satellites as part of the project.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites, then returned safely to Earth, landing on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.



Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/qv6aMiPGoq

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020

The Planet satellites are part of that company’s existing SkySat constellation, which...
