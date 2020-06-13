Mason RT @GenePark: I did not want a sequel to The Last of Us. I spoiled myself with the leaks to ruin the game. It almost worked. Then I playe… 1 minute ago 👑👑👑👑MsMediaBeth👑👑👑👑 @TomBrady***tgat dude who dig me last night I played the first part of this song cause I used to audio tweet my e… https://t.co/VXpW1Fx5y3 2 minutes ago DASH RT @DashGamer: "What cannot be denied is that TLOU2 wraps all this up in an utterly fantastic gaming experience that can, and should be pla… 21 minutes ago mr b @mrdanwalker 2 wrongs don’t make a right and they are out of order but the behaviour today is a result of last week… https://t.co/pvQuVCpIfQ 21 minutes ago mikesnider We played ‘The Last of Us Part II’. Here’s what you should know about the new @PlayStation game… https://t.co/CnV0Es8rjN 24 minutes ago Harish Tamillionaire Iyengaar RT @MckKirk: Here’s my review of The Last of Us Part 2, one of the best games I’ve played. https://t.co/eoksCdMHLz 27 minutes ago nikki RT @Ianto1960: @piersmorgan Agree this is bad. However last week the the media defended protestors but this week label them as right wing t… 27 minutes ago Philip Denner @Peston You played your part in putting us here by amplifying racist accusations against Corbyn that you knew were… https://t.co/cj1ydR3nJX 36 minutes ago