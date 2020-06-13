We played 'The Last of Us Part II'. Here's what you should know
Saturday, 13 June 2020 (
6 hours ago) The PS4 video game 'The Last of Us Part II' takes place several years after a fungal outbreak turned the U.S. into a post-apocalyptic landscape.
Video credit: WatchMojo - Published
3 days ago
Joel and Ellie gave us some moments we'll never forget! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most iconic moments from 2013’s “The Last of Us,” as well as it’s DLC prequel, “Left Behind.”
Top 10 Best Moments from The Last of Us 12:28
Related videos from verified sources
Babies Part 2 Trailer
Babies Part 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix - From nature to nurture, this docuseries explores the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:38 Published 16 hours ago
Ewan McGregor has settled his divorce with Eve Mavrakis
Ewan McGregor has settled his divorce with Eve Mavrakis They split in 2017 after more than 20 years together, and it has now been reported the pair came to a settlement in the terms of their divorce..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this