How to watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show today, June 13 Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Image: Summer Game Fest



Even if the world’s biggest video game expos have been canceled this year, we’re being treated to an unprecedented array of virtual events in their place — and today, what’s been dubbed the Summer Game Fest will continue with the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show, starting at 11AM PT / 2PM ET.



Here’s what to look forward to, and how to watch.



*The PC Gaming Show*



*What: *The PC Gaming Show will showcase “new games, never-before-seen gameplay footage, and announcements from some of PC gaming’s biggest and most interesting developers.” You can see the full lineup of developers involved here. The event will be two hours long, though unlike previous years, it will be pre-recorded instead of shown live.



