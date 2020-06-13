Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Persona 4 Golden is out on Steam

The Verge Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Persona 4 Golden is out on SteamPersona 4 Golden, the enhanced version of Persona 4 for PlayStation Vita, is launching for PC via Steam. The game is available as a standard version for $19.99 or a deluxe edition — which includes the digital soundtrack and art book — for $24.99.

The game’s launch on PC is a first for the mainline Persona series, which has previously been restricted to PlayStation platforms. Persona 4 Golden, released in 2012, follows a group of small town teens investigating a series of murders. Golden adds new characters, dungeons, and more from the original game. It’s one of the series’ most highly praised games; it’s also inspired several spinoffs, including Persona 4 Arena and Persona 4: Dancing All Night.

The last game in the series, Persona 5,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Persona 4 Golden comes to Steam today in surprise launch

Persona 4 Golden comes to Steam today in surprise launch
Polygon

Rumor: Persona 4 Golden coming to Steam

Rumor: Persona 4 Golden coming to Steam
Polygon


Tweets about this

Honeycomb199I

HoneyComb: Playing FES & Finished Royal RT @videogamedeals: Follow CAG & Retweet for a Chance to Win Persona 4 Golden - Digital Deluxe Edition (Steam). Ends 9PM ET. https://t.co/A… 2 seconds ago

Breaderick

Breaderick RT @Atlus_West: The Midnight Channel is back, and this time it’s on PC. Persona 4 Golden is available now on Steam! Get the game for $19.9… 3 seconds ago

RadSonicPlush

RadSonicPlush RT @Chie_Week: GIVEAWAY TIME 1 STEAM KEY FOR PERSONA 4 GOLDEN ENDS AS SOON AS I WAKE UP TOMMOROW TO ENTER FOLLOW @Chie_Week LIKE AND RT… 5 seconds ago

WatWouldEmiyaDo

Justin RT @Persona_Central: Persona 4 Golden Officially Released for PC via Steam - https://t.co/4SrybXGE8B https://t.co/YBFnqEaQTi 6 seconds ago

Sai_josh

Joshua Solis RT @EightyFourArt: True to my word, I'm giving away 2 copies of the best Persona game: Persona 4 Golden on Steam. To enter just RT and Fo… 9 seconds ago