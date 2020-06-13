Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



It might not necessarily make that early Monday morning video call more fun, but Microsoft Teams will now let users upload their own photos for custom backgrounds, the company announced in a blog post. Custom images and other background effects are only available for scheduled Teams meetings, Microsoft says.



