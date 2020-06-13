Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls

The Verge Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video callsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

It might not necessarily make that early Monday morning video call more fun, but Microsoft Teams will now let users upload their own photos for custom backgrounds, the company announced in a blog post. Custom images and other background effects are only available for scheduled Teams meetings, Microsoft says.

Teams has a background blurring effect and a library of pre-installed images to allow meeting participants to conceal their messy home offices. But it’s still playing catch-up with rival Zoom, which has seen huge growth during the coronavirus pandemic (despite multiple security issues), as people have been working and schooling remotely. Zoom already allows the use of custom images for meeting backgrounds. Microsoft said Teams saw a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

How TV Sellers Can Maximize Yield by Hedging Their Bets: #BeetU, Session 7 [Video]

How TV Sellers Can Maximize Yield by Hedging Their Bets: #BeetU, Session 7

The accompanying video explores the ways in which portfolio optimization in media is similar to investing in securities as well as the principles TV sellers should follow to maximize their yield...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 28:03Published
NDRF dealing with cyclone Amphan in context of COVID-19: DG Pradhan [Video]

NDRF dealing with cyclone Amphan in context of COVID-19: DG Pradhan

The Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the landfall of Cyclone Amphan has began, the teams have their own satellite communications to tackle it. SN Pradhan said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Guy Makes Background Serving Himself tea for his Next Video Conference Meeting [Video]

Guy Makes Background Serving Himself tea for his Next Video Conference Meeting

This guy edited his own footage and made a background in which he is serving himself a cup of tea. He was sitting on a table while he comes from behind and puts a cup of tea in front of himself. He..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:14Published

Tweets about this

NirenMalla

Nirendra Malla RT @OrchestrySoft: Who's checked out some the new features @Microsoft recently rolled out for #MSTeams? Raise your hand ✋ https://t.co/NBva… 4 days ago

OrchestrySoft

Orchestry Software Who's checked out some the new features @Microsoft recently rolled out for #MSTeams? Raise your hand ✋… https://t.co/hVdkAa87L2 4 days ago

QualitiaEnergy

Qualitia Energy RT @RangerStation: Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls https://t.co/zzSPYK7375 5 days ago

Venture1HQ

Venture 1 Consulting Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls! #Teams #News… https://t.co/64tZ2LpQLj 5 days ago

ucinfluencer

Unified Comms Influencers RT @DaveMichels: Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls https://t.co/3whnLlMvWV https://t.… 6 days ago

DaveMichels

Dave Michels Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls https://t.co/3whnLlMvWV https://t.co/PUxaCery2X 6 days ago

TferThomas

Thomas Skennerton Microsoft Teams Lets You Upload Custom Background Photos for Video Calls https://t.co/ePmnJMyhvS 6 days ago

A_L_T

ALT - alt.ac.uk RT @mhawksey: Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls #altc https://t.co/EGjv7Z0Z73 6 days ago