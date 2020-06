The 2021 Ford Bronco gets an official debut date Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

More than three years ago, Ford announced it was bringing back the Bronco after years of customer requests and speculation. The mid-size SUV that ended its 30-year production run in 1996 was supposed to debut in March. Then COVID-19 happened and well everything got cancelled, including numerous vehicle reveals. The reborn Ford Bronco will finally