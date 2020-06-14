Google Father’s Day sale discounts Nest speakers, Chromecast, more from $29 Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ahead of Father’s Day, a collection of Google smart home speakers, streaming media players, and more are on sale from* $29*. One standout is on the Google Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Mini for *$194 shipped* when code *BGSUMMER5 *has been applied during checkout at BuyDig. Typically you’d pay $229 and $49 for both devices, with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking one of the best values to date. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home and all the other things Google’s digital assistant is known for. Other noteworthy features include personalized responses thanks to Face Match, and more. Throw in the Nest Mini and you’ll be able to command Assistant elsewhere in your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 565 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review. More below.



more…



The post Google Father’s Day sale discounts Nest speakers, Chromecast, more from $29 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

