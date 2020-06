Related videos from verified sources Picnic interrupted in Hyde Park by far-right demonstrators



A group of far-right demonstrators walk into Hyde Park and interrupt a picnic as Black Lives Matter protesters, far-right activists, and riot police clashed in the capital. One of the men appeared to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Thousands stage Black Lives Matter rally in Paris



Thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to denounce police brutality and support Black Lives Matter on Saturday (June 13). About 15,000 anti-racism protesters gathered on the Place de la.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:14 Published 4 hours ago Protesters gather in Boynton Beach over George Floyd's death



Protesters gathered in Boynton Beach Saturday over the death of George Floyd and to celebrate each other in what they're calling a tough time. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:26 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this Van RT @News24: Black Lives Matter Solidarity SA took to Constitutional Hill to hold a drop-by vigil against the murder of black people | @Cann… 2 minutes ago News24 Black Lives Matter Solidarity SA took to Constitutional Hill to hold a drop-by vigil against the murder of black pe… https://t.co/FTwiXiHF0B 18 minutes ago