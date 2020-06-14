Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ early

The Verge Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ earlyPhoto by Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images

After four commercial publishers filed a lawsuit earlier this month, the Internet Archive ended its National Emergency Library program earlier than planned, the organization said in a blog post (via ArsTechnica). It opened the “emergency” program in March, providing free access to 1.4 million books for people unable to get to classrooms or libraries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Library is part of the Open Libraries initiative, in which the Internet Archive scans libraries’ books, allowing digital “check-outs” via a waiting list. But the Emergency Library did away with the waiting lists and made the scanned books immediately available.

The intent was to keep the Emergency Library up and running through June 30th. But...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Internet Archive Shuts Down Free eBook Program Due To Lawsuits

 In the view of coronavirus pandemic, Internet Archive launched its National Emergency Library back in March. It is a free ebook program that made over 1.4...
Fossbytes

Internet Archive ends free e-book program, following publisher suit

 The National Emergency Library is one of those well-intentioned ideas that was destined to get pushback. The brainchild of Internet Archive, the platform made...
TechCrunch

'Emergency library' set up to let people read during pandemic forced to shut down

 The Internet Archive has had to shut down its National Emergency Library program because of a lawsuit from four publishers.
Independent


Tweets about this

biztechnick

Nick McCarthy The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ early https://t.co/KedGvk0hNp via @Verge https://t.co/LeBSRGItxl 4 days ago

GautamGhosh

Gautam Ghosh The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ which provided free access to 1.4 million books for people u… https://t.co/QG0g4gsP0d 4 days ago

jubares

Julien Barès The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ early https://t.co/LJuwZoqPvG https://t.co/0HIkcHK6bZ 5 days ago

EnjoyDigitAll

#EnjoyDigitAll (#FromHome) The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ early 😕 📚 v/ @verge - https://t.co/33FzMaV5q2 https://t.co/gi7DFc25TQ 5 days ago

laura_rudkin

Laura Rudkin The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ early https://t.co/9Fwnz10tli via @Verge 5 days ago

moehlert

Mark "Wash Your Hands" Oehlert The Internet Archive has ended its ‘emergency library’ early - The Verge https://t.co/oelzq7epi0 5 days ago

TheComputrix_

The Computrix RT @arstechnica: ICYMI, the Internet Archive emergency-ended its emergency library https://t.co/iRYsJiyOBC 5 days ago

gezgintrk

Engin Dikmen #MaskesizÇıkma #The Internet Archive has ended its #‘emergency library’ early https://t.co/MVdSZDYKgx 5 days ago