Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ByteDance to shut down Vigo apps in India

TechCrunch Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Chinese internet giant ByteDance has announced plans to discontinue two of its apps in India, its biggest overseas market, and urged its users to move to TikTok. Vigo Video and Vigo Lite, two apps that allow users to create and share short-form sketches and lip-syncing to Bollywood songs, posted a message early Monday (local time) […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video [Video]

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video

Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok-owner Bytedance shuts down its Vigo short video app

 TikTok-owner Bytedance is shutting down its Vigo family of apps — Vigo Video and Vigo Lite. Founded in 2017, Vigo apps were focused on creating on lip-syncing...
The Next Web

Vigo Video To Shut Down By October 31, 2020: ByteDance

 TikTok parent company, ByteDance, has declared that it will soon shut down two of its apps, Vigo Video and Vigo Video Lite, in India. Both apps let users create...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

TheNextTech2018

The Next Tech ByteDance to shut down Vigo Apps in India Read More: https://t.co/4nHENC51R8 https://t.co/lbbswGjxea 6 hours ago

ChristopherIsak

Chris Isak ByteDance to shut down Vigo apps – TechCrunch https://t.co/P09RPyz7Jk 8 hours ago

hr_nxt

HrNxt.com ByteDance is shutting down its Vigo Video and Vigo Lite app in India and multiple locations globally.… https://t.co/v6OivykLe2 13 hours ago

FollowSamir

Samir ByteDance to shut down Vigo apps | TechCrunch - https://t.co/0A2WIVmjLO 23 hours ago

niakopp

Nia kopp ByteDance to shut down Vigo apps https://t.co/ANNZqMkHvN https://t.co/a1bpC79FpZ 23 hours ago

OwenERichasonIV

Owen E. Richason IV #ByteDance Announces Shut Down of #Vigo Apps -- #Xanjero https://t.co/I9wDupTtwS 1 day ago

XanjeroMedia

Xanjero #ByteDance Announces Shut Down of #Vigo Apps -- #Xanjero https://t.co/C8gpMAWHgM 1 day ago

yoppuyoppu

Yasuhiro Yoshida "The apps have already been discontinued in Brazil and the Middle East and will shut down in every other market."… https://t.co/vQb5vq902Z 1 day ago