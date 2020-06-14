ByteDance to shut down Vigo apps in India

TikTok-owner Bytedance is shutting down its Vigo family of apps — Vigo Video and Vigo Lite. Founded in 2017, Vigo apps were focused on creating on lip-syncing...

Vigo Video To Shut Down By October 31, 2020: ByteDance TikTok parent company, ByteDance, has declared that it will soon shut down two of its apps, Vigo Video and Vigo Video Lite, in India. Both apps let users create...

Fossbytes 2 days ago



