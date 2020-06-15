Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station

ExtremeTech Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space StationWe're all familiar with the classic states of matter -- solid, liquid, gas, and increasingly plasma, which is now considered a fourth state. There may also be a fifth state of matter, and new research has brought us one step closer to understanding it.

The post Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station appeared first on ExtremeTech.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Quantum 'fifth state of matter' observed in space for first time

 Scientists have observed the fifth state of matter in space for the first time, offering unprecedented insight that could help solve some of the quantum...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

137more

zero RT @ExtremeTech: Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station https://t.co/qYYRX2VFJB https://t.co/E79OzaLrOP 41 minutes ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station https://t.co/qYYRX2VFJB https://t.co/E79OzaLrOP 51 minutes ago

OzSpaceScience1

Aust Space Science RT @KerrieDougherty: Scientists create exotic, fifth state of matter on space station to explore the quantum world https://t.co/td4QiGPpSv 4 hours ago

KerrieDougherty

spacecurator Scientists create exotic, fifth state of matter on space station to explore the quantum world https://t.co/td4QiGPpSv 4 hours ago

SondGee

Sondra spliffy spiff Smith🍁📝🐄⚽🛶 RT @StCloudMinnesot: Quantum 'fifth state of matter' observed in space for first time - https://t.co/A4RjEXBj4t: * Quantum 'fifth state of… 2 days ago

RyanRow50595207

Ryan Rowlands RT @CodesUcq: 1. ISS Creation Thread 06/11/2020 ISS astronauts create 'exotic' FIFTH STATE OF MATTER in space for first time ever giving… 2 days ago

CodesUcq

CodesUcq 1. ISS Creation Thread 06/11/2020 ISS astronauts create 'exotic' FIFTH STATE OF MATTER in space for first time e… https://t.co/5hmfvRJkcx 3 days ago

StCloudMinnesot

St Cloud Minnesota Quantum 'fifth state of matter' observed in space for first time - https://t.co/A4RjEXBj4t: * Quantum 'fifth state… https://t.co/6XKIC45lBQ 3 days ago