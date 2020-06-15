Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We're all familiar with the classic states of matter -- solid, liquid, gas, and increasingly plasma, which is now considered a fourth state. There may also be a fifth state of matter, and new research has brought us one step closer to understanding it.



