|
Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
We're all familiar with the classic states of matter -- solid, liquid, gas, and increasingly plasma, which is now considered a fourth state. There may also be a fifth state of matter, and new research has brought us one step closer to understanding it.
The post Scientists Create Exotic ‘Fifth State of Matter’ on Space Station appeared first on ExtremeTech.
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this