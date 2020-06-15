How to watch today’s Fortnite event at the Agency

Global  

The Verge Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Fortnite’s next big in-game event is happening soon. An ominous countdown in the Fortnite lobby, in Midas’ room in the battle pass menu, and above the central Agency building on the map is marking the time until 2:05PM ET. Hopefully, when the countdown reaches zero, Epic Games will treat players to another in-game spectacle on par with the rocket launch, the destruction of beloved landmark Tilted Towers, or the black hole event.

Epic hasn’t said much about what’s to come, but mysterious hatches have appeared in the water around the Agency and a large pulsing orb can be seen in Midas’ room. It seems likely the hatches and the orb will be part of the event in some way, but in a game that has transported players to interdimensional realms,...
