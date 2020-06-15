How to watch today’s Fortnite event at the Agency Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fortnite’s next big in-game event is happening soon. An ominous countdown in the Fortnite lobby, in Midas’ room in the battle pass menu, and above the central Agency building on the map is marking the time until 2:05PM ET. Hopefully, when the countdown reaches zero, Epic Games will treat players to another in-game spectacle on par with the rocket launch, the destruction of beloved landmark Tilted Towers, or the black hole event.



