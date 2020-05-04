Intel will soon bake anti-malware defenses directly into its CPUs

Can Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs compete, or are they more of the same? | Upscaled Mini



Intel's new "Comet Lake" 10th gen desktop CPUS check a lot of boxes, up to 10 cores on a flagship, even higher boost speeds (up to 5.3GHz), and hyperthreading down the line. But they're also still the.. Credit: Upscaled Duration: 09:08 Published on May 4, 2020