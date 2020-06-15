Global  

Gold Box tools for summer projects: Crescent 170-Pc set $74, Bosch Laser Level $96

9to5Toys Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a Crescent 170 Pc. General Purpose Tool Set with convenient portable case for *$73.99* (64% off). Also on sale is the Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Red-Beam Laser Level GLL 55 for *$95.99 *(36% off). Both of these low-price deals will help knock out summer projects with ease. The crescent set is a great place to start with a variety of screwdrivers, socket set, wrences, plyers, hex set and more.We’ve never seen the Bosch laser leveler below $100 and it is a great way to make sure your home additions are straight. more…

The post Gold Box tools for summer projects: Crescent 170-Pc set $74, Bosch Laser Level $96 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
