Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet the 26 healthcare startups that top VCs say are poised to take off amid the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Meet the 26 healthcare startups that top VCs say are poised to take off amid the coronavirus pandemic· Business Insider asked 13 top venture capital investors which startups they think will thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic, and why.
· We asked them to pick two companies, including one they're not invested in.
· Their answers span from telehealth to virtual clinics to machine-learning-inspired heart scans.
· Visit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Groups Fly PPE To Native American Communities Suffering During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Groups Fly PPE To Native American Communities Suffering During Coronavirus Pandemic

The masks, googles and hand sanitizer were flown in by a nonprofit.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:06Published
Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies [Video]

Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies

From Maharashtra nearing the 1-lakh mark with regard to total infections, to a study suggesting that India is in the 'danger zone' with 14 other countries - here are the top ten news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published
COVID-19 Will Drive AVOD & Fraud: IAS’ Marlow [Video]

COVID-19 Will Drive AVOD & Fraud: IAS’ Marlow

The global COVID-19 pandemic has slowed ad spend and TV networks' production schedules. But it could also "accelerate" adoption of ad-supported connected TV channels - and, with it, of ad fraud that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:53Published

Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Meet the 26 healthcare startups that top VCs say are poised to take off amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/XTQE8MrL2u 33 minutes ago